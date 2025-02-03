Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Redtails conduct Chemical, Biological, Nuclear, and High yield Explosives exercise

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Redtails conduct Chemical, Biological, Nuclear, and High yield Explosives exercise

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster 

    187th Fighter Wing

    Red Tails conduct Chemical, Biological, Nuclear, and High yield Explosives training at Dannelly Field, Alabama, February 9th, 2025. This training helps protect service members from airborne agents. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Foster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2025 14:07
    Photo ID: 8862948
    VIRIN: 250209-Z-EN341-1001
    Resolution: 5422x3873
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Redtails conduct Chemical, Biological, Nuclear, and High yield Explosives exercise, by TSgt Jeffery Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    RedTails

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download