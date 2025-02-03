Date Taken: 02.09.2025 Date Posted: 02.09.2025 14:07 Photo ID: 8862948 VIRIN: 250209-Z-EN341-1001 Resolution: 5422x3873 Size: 1.13 MB Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Redtails conduct Chemical, Biological, Nuclear, and High yield Explosives exercise, by TSgt Jeffery Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.