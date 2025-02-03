187th Fighter Wing hazardous material training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guardsmen with the 187th Fighter Wing adjust their masks while training to prepare for different types of hazardous warfare in a training exercise this weekend at Dannelly Field, Alabama. The wing will train the entire force over the next few months to ensure proper response and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Renee Crugnale)