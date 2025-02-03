Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    187th Fighter Wing hazardous material training exercise

    187th Fighter Wing hazardous material training exercise

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Renee Crugnale 

    187th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guardsmen with the 187th Fighter Wing adjust their masks while training to prepare for different types of hazardous warfare in a training exercise this weekend at Dannelly Field, Alabama. The wing will train the entire force over the next few months to ensure proper response and readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Renee Crugnale)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2025
    Date Posted: 02.09.2025 14:23
    Photo ID: 8862937
    VIRIN: 250209-Z-DS819-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.85 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    CBRNE
    Alabama Air National Guard
    187 Fighter Wing

