Best Warrior competitors experience Qatar culture

West Virginia and District of Columbia National Guard members visit the Souq Waqif, a traditional market, during cultural day in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 6, 2025. The West Virginia Army National Guard is hosting its annual Best Warrior Competition in partnership with Qatar Armed Forces from February 2-5, 2025, at the National Service Academy in Doha, Qatar. This year’s competition is the first to be hosted jointly with a partner nation outside the continental United States, and the first time that partner nation’s military members have competed alongside U.S. service members. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)