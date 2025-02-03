Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Texas Military Department, Department of Public Safety, and Border Patrol hold a migration operational readiness exercise (MORE) in Roma, Texas, Jan. 30, 2025. This show of force was meant to show solidarity between the state and federal government when it comes to border security. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)