JGSDF Tank at North Wind 25

A Japan Ground Self Defense Force type 90 main battle tank advances on 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment Soldiers' position, during the culminating field training exercise of North Wind 25, at Camp Minami-Eniwa, Hokkaido, Japan, February 8, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lindiwe Henry)