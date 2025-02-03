Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Lindiwe Henry 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A Japan Ground Self Defense Force type 90 main battle tank advances on 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment Soldiers' position, during the culminating field training exercise of North Wind 25, at Camp Minami-Eniwa, Hokkaido, Japan, February 8, 2025. North Wind 25 is a bilateral cold-weather field training exercise designed to enhance combat readiness and promote interoperability of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Army, taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. This exercise reaffirms the U.S. commitment to the defense of Japan against external aggression. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lindiwe Henry)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.08.2025 03:07
    Photo ID: 8862330
    VIRIN: 250207-Z-RM409-1159
    Resolution: 6436x4291
    Size: 13.65 MB
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JGSDF Tank at North Wind 25, by SGT Lindiwe Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NW25

