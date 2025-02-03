Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ABCC-B Group Photo [Image 7 of 7]

    ABCC-B Group Photo

    JAPAN

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class thomas flowers 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    CAMP SHIELDS, Okinawa– (Jan. 30th, 2025) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Hendrix James Weishampel, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, reenlists in the Navy. NMCB-3 serves as the stand-in engineering force for Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, providing advanced construction and expeditionary capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Thomas E Flowers)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 22:50
    Photo ID: 8862172
    VIRIN: 250130-N-OR756-7964
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.32 MB
    Location: JP
    This work, ABCC-B Group Photo [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 thomas flowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ABCC-B Group Photo

    NMCB3

