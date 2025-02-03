ABCC-B Group Photo

CAMP SHIELDS, Okinawa– (Jan. 30th, 2025) Construction Electrician 2nd Class Hendrix James Weishampel, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, reenlists in the Navy. NMCB-3 serves as the stand-in engineering force for Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, providing advanced construction and expeditionary capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Builder 3rd Class Thomas E Flowers)
