Military Virtual Training and Simulation Summit - Feb. 2025

Brig. Gen. Christine A. Beeler, program executive officer for the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), speaks during the Military Virtual Training & Simulation Summit on Feb. 5 at the University of Central Florida Fairwinds Alumni Center in Orlando, Florida. Beeler spoke about how PEO STRI delivers unmatched training capabilities to ensure the preparedness and effectiveness of operational forces, provisioning cutting-edge capabilities to domestic and global training areas, and revolutionizing Soldier training and readiness for the challenges of tomorrow’s battlefield. Now in its eighth iteration, the summit served as a forum for members of the DoD, military services, other federal government agencies, industry, academia, and other relevant stakeholders to discuss the future of modeling, simulation, and virtual training technologies. (U.S. Army photo by Ariana Aubuchon)