Flight Quarters | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

Sailors watch for the safe-to-go signal after unsecuring an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 6, as it prepares to launch from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 6, 2025. Fitzgerald is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)