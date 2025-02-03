Coast Guard detains 11 Mexican fisherman, seizes 1350 pounds of illegally caught fish and 9 sharks off Texas

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Station South Padre Island boat crews in coordination with Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watch standers, Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrews, and Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley located and stopped a total of 11 Mexican fishermen engaged in illegal fishing north of the Maritime Boundary Line Thursday, February 6th, 2025. Coast Guard crews took the men into custody, brought them ashore and transferred them to U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel for further processing.

(U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station South Padre Island)