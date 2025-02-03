DLA Providing Life-Saving ESAPI Plates to Fort Liberty

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Defense Logistics Agency supports Fort Liberty, NC with thousands of items including high quality clothing and textiles. DLA Customer Support Representative, Brenda Johnson, directly supports the United States Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) and makes visits to key areas on Fort Liberty to determine their needs. At the Fort Liberty Clothing Issue Facility (CIF), Brenda Johnson, U.S. Army Sergeant Major Demel Anderson, AFSBn Liberty, and William Henderson, Accountable Officer, CIF, take a look at a lightweight Enhanced Small Arms Plate (ESAPI GEN III) for the newer Modular Scalable Tactical Vest provided by the DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles team. Photo taken January 29, 2025 by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs.