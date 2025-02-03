Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Providing Life-Saving ESAPI Plates to Fort Liberty

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    The Defense Logistics Agency supports Fort Liberty, NC with thousands of items including high quality clothing and textiles. DLA Customer Support Representative, Brenda Johnson, directly supports the United States Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) and makes visits to key areas on Fort Liberty to determine their needs. At the Fort Liberty Clothing Issue Facility (CIF), Brenda Johnson, U.S. Army Sergeant Major Demel Anderson, AFSBn Liberty, and William Henderson, Accountable Officer, CIF, take a look at a lightweight Enhanced Small Arms Plate (ESAPI GEN III) for the newer Modular Scalable Tactical Vest provided by the DLA Troop Support Clothing and Textiles team. Photo taken January 29, 2025 by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs.

