Gear Turn-In Fort Liberty

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers receive clothing and gear based on their mission. The 406th Army Field Support Battalion, Fort Liberty, NC, provides soldiers sustainable-spectrum logistics in the areas of Transportation, Maintenance, Plans and operations, and Supply and Services to include the Clothing Issue Facility (CIF). The CIF supports soldiers by providing them with the highest quality clothing and textiles. It is also a place where soldiers turn in gear after completing a mission. The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Clothing and Textiles team supports Fort Liberty by procuring clothing and textiles in support of military readiness. Photo taken January 29, 2025 by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs.