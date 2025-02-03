Striker of the Month November 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman 1st Class Devin Castellanos, 96th Bomber Generation Squadron electrical and environmental systems journeyman, receives a Striker of the Month plaque from Col. Erick Lord, 2nd Bomb Wing deputy commander, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 24, 2025. The Striker of the Month is a monthly award recognizing exceptional Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)