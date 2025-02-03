Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Striker of the Month November 2024

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Airman 1st Class Devin Castellanos, 96th Bomber Generation Squadron electrical and environmental systems journeyman, receives a Striker of the Month plaque from Col. Erick Lord, 2nd Bomb Wing deputy commander, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., Jan. 24, 2025. The Striker of the Month is a monthly award recognizing exceptional Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Rhea Beil)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 10:08
    Photo ID: 8860938
    VIRIN: 250124-F-DY500-1008
    Resolution: 6963x4642
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, Striker of the Month November 2024, by A1C Rhea Beil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Striker of the Month

