    MAKO Challenge 2025 [Image 1 of 3]

    MAKO Challenge 2025

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Photo by United States Fleet Forces Command 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 5, 2025) Navy Reserve Sailors from U.S. Fleet Forces (USFFC), U.S. 2nd Fleet, U.S. 4th Fleet, and U.S. 6th Fleet speak with Rear Adm. Kenneth Blackmon, vice commander, USFFC, at the Navy Warfare Development Center in Norfolk, Virginia, for MAKO Challenge 2025 from Jan. 30-Feb. 2.
    The MAKO series is designed to provide Reserve Sailors hands-on experience within the Operational Level of War (OLW) environment including a Maritime Operations Center (MOC) scenario.
    (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 09:00
    Photo ID: 8860802
    VIRIN: 250205-O-TX341-2771
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MAKO Challenge 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by United States Fleet Forces Command, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MAKO Challenge 2025
    MAKO Challenge 2025
    MAKO Challenge 2025

    MAKO Challenge 2025 Increases Navy Readiness and Lethality

