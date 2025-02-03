Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 5, 2025) Navy Reserve Sailors from U.S. Fleet Forces (USFFC), U.S. 2nd Fleet, U.S. 4th Fleet, and U.S. 6th Fleet speak with Rear Adm. Kenneth Blackmon, vice commander, USFFC, at the Navy Warfare Development Center in Norfolk, Virginia, for MAKO Challenge 2025 from Jan. 30-Feb. 2.

The MAKO series is designed to provide Reserve Sailors hands-on experience within the Operational Level of War (OLW) environment including a Maritime Operations Center (MOC) scenario.

(Courtesy Photo)