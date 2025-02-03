MSCEURAF Tours USNS Bruce C. Heezen (T-AGS 64)

RIJEKA, Croatia (Feb. 6, 2025) Capt. Todd B. Penrod, Commander, Task Force SIX THREE / Commander, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa (MSCEURAF), and David Madison, MSCEURAF Marine Transportation Specialist, tour the Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship USNS Bruce C. Heezen (T-AGS 64) in a floating dry dock at the Viktor Lenac shipyard in Rijeka, Croatia Feb 6. During the visit, Penrod and MSCEURAF staff also toured the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) and met with Viktor Lenac shipyard representatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Ben Farone/Released)
