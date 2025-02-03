Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MSCEURAF Tours USNS Bruce C. Heezen (T-AGS 64) [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MSCEURAF Tours USNS Bruce C. Heezen (T-AGS 64)

    RIJEKA, CROATIA

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Ben Farone 

    Military Sealift Command, Europe and Africa

    RIJEKA, Croatia (Feb. 6, 2025) Capt. Todd B. Penrod, Commander, Task Force SIX THREE / Commander, Military Sealift Command Europe & Africa (MSCEURAF), and David Madison, MSCEURAF Marine Transportation Specialist, tour the Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship USNS Bruce C. Heezen (T-AGS 64) in a floating dry dock at the Viktor Lenac shipyard in Rijeka, Croatia Feb 6. During the visit, Penrod and MSCEURAF staff also toured the Lewis B. Puller-class expeditionary mobile base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) and met with Viktor Lenac shipyard representatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Ben Farone/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 02.07.2025 02:58
    Photo ID: 8860465
    VIRIN: 250206-N-OB360-5873
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.24 MB
    Location: RIJEKA, HR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSCEURAF Tours USNS Bruce C. Heezen (T-AGS 64) [Image 4 of 4], by Ben Farone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MSCEURAF Tours USNS Bruce C. Heezen (T-AGS 64)
    MSCEURAF Tours USNS Bruce C. Heezen (T-AGS 64)
    MSCEURAF Tours USNS Bruce C. Heezen (T-AGS 64)
    MSCEURAF Tours USNS Bruce C. Heezen (T-AGS 64)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download