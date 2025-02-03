Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coin and Patch Night aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Coin and Patch Night aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jeadan Andre 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250202-N-QR506-1012 PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 2, 2025) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) participate in coin and patch night in the ship’s mess decks, Feb. 2. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jeadan Andre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 23:10
    Photo ID: 8860370
    VIRIN: 250202-N-QR506-1012
    Resolution: 3371x5057
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coin and Patch Night aboard USS America (LHA 6) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jeadan Andre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coin and Patch Night aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Coin and Patch Night aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Coin and Patch Night aboard USS America (LHA 6)
    Coin and Patch Night aboard USS America (LHA 6)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    31st MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Mess Decks
    USS America (LHA 6)
    Coin and Patch Night

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download