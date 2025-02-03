Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chip, Chip, Hooray! Exchange Delivers Over 217,800 Boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to Troops Overseas

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chip, Chip, Hooray! Exchange Delivers Over 217,800 Boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to Troops Overseas

    DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Photo by Zachary Wright 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is helping Girl Scouts from military families stationed in Europe and the Pacific deliver a sweet taste of home.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 16:15
    Photo ID: 8859759
    VIRIN: 250206-D-D0482-1111
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 166.96 KB
    Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chip, Chip, Hooray! Exchange Delivers Over 217,800 Boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to Troops Overseas, by Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Shopmyexchange.com

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download