    French Army Brig. Gen. Marc Galan visits 41st FAB Soldiers during Brigade Exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    French Army Brig. Gen. Marc Galan visits 41st FAB Soldiers during Brigade Exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Army lieutenant colonel assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade briefs French Army Brig. Gen. Marc Galan, commander of the 19e Brigade d’artillerie, on operational staging areas during a live-fire evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 6, 2025. The exercise enhances multinational interoperability and strengthens U.S.-French artillery coordination in a joint training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)

