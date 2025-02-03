French Army Brig. Gen. Marc Galan visits 41st FAB Soldiers during Brigade Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army lieutenant colonel assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade briefs French Army Brig. Gen. Marc Galan, commander of the 19e Brigade d’artillerie, on operational staging areas during a live-fire evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 6, 2025. The exercise enhances multinational interoperability and strengthens U.S.-French artillery coordination in a joint training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)