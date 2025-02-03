A U.S. Army lieutenant colonel assigned to the 41st Field Artillery Brigade briefs French Army Brig. Gen. Marc Galan, commander of the 19e Brigade d’artillerie, on operational staging areas during a live-fire evaluation exercise on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Feb. 6, 2025. The exercise enhances multinational interoperability and strengthens U.S.-French artillery coordination in a joint training environment. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2025 10:58
|Photo ID:
|8859271
|VIRIN:
|250206-A-UV911-1045
|Resolution:
|5403x3040
|Size:
|14.88 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, French Army Brig. Gen. Marc Galan visits 41st FAB Soldiers during Brigade Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.