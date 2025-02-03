250128-O-VO301-8791

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Mel Slater 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain (Col.) Emmitt Furner, Institute for Religious Leadership deputy commandant, says farewell to former Director of Resource and Information Management, Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Loren Aderhold. Aderhold’s nametape can be found on Furner’s wall of names.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 09:33
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
