250128-O-VO301-8791

Chaplain (Col.) Emmitt Furner, Institute for Religious Leadership deputy commandant, says farewell to former Director of Resource and Information Management, Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Loren Aderhold. Aderhold’s nametape can be found on Furner’s wall of names.
|01.28.2025
|02.06.2025 09:33
|FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
Chaplain remembers teammates, one nametape at a time
