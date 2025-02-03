HSC-12 medevac training with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion

Marines assigned to 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, load a stretcher onto an MH-60S Seahawk during medical evacuation training with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 30, 2025. HSC-12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)
