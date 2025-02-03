Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HSC-12 medevac training with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion

    HSC-12 medevac training with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion

    JAPAN

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Seaman Geoffrey Ottinger 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    Marines assigned to 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, load a stretcher onto an MH-60S Seahawk during medical evacuation training with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 30, 2025. HSC-12, originally established as Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron (HS) 2 on March 7, 1952, is the oldest active operational Navy helicopter squadron. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Geoffrey L. Ottinger)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.06.2025 08:03
    Photo ID: 8859055
    VIRIN: 250130-N-CU716-1131
    Resolution: 6833x3844
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: JP
    This work, HSC-12 medevac training with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion [Image 9 of 9], by SN Geoffrey Ottinger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medevac
    Mt. Fuji
    3rd LAR
    MH-60S
    Aircrew
    Marines

