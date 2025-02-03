51st FW conducts F-16 IFTU course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cristian Soliz, 35th Operations Support Squadron Intelligence Formal Training Unit student, reviews an aircraft visual recognition study guide at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 17, 2025. The course had intelligence students from Osan AB, Kunsan AB and Misawa AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)