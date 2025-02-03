Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW conducts F-16 IFTU course [Image 3 of 3]

    51st FW conducts F-16 IFTU course

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Cristian Soliz, 35th Operations Support Squadron Intelligence Formal Training Unit student, reviews an aircraft visual recognition study guide at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 17, 2025. The course had intelligence students from Osan AB, Kunsan AB and Misawa AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

