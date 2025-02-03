New Training Initiative: MDMC Academy Provides Fleet Marines with Essential Logistics Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Ga. – Maintenance Depot Maintenance Command (MDMC) launched its first-ever MDMC Academy, marking a milestone in providing Fleet Marine Force personnel with an in-depth understanding of Marine Corps Logistics Command (LOGCOM) mission and depot-level maintenance capabilities.



The MDMC Academy gives Marines a firsthand, up-close look at logistics at the operational level, connecting them directly to the sustainment and readiness efforts that keep the force mission ready. LOGCOM’s role is critical, but its full scope isn’t always visible to those in the fleet—this experience brings it into focus.



The primary goal of the MDMC Academy is for participants to leave with a full understanding of what MDMC and LOGCOM can accomplish. By gaining firsthand insight into their services and capabilities, Marines can leverage these resources to their fullest advantage when they return to the fleet.



“I really wanted to provide this to show Marines what our purpose is,” said MGySgt. Dustin L. Hirsch, senior enlisted advisor, MDMC. “This is a maintainer’s course, so it is mainly focused on MDMC, but we also provide a big-picture overview, so they gain an understanding of LOGCOM and its centers, Marine Force Storage Command, and Systems Command. They get an overview of all that—along with a few tours. Altogether, it brings some light to what we do.”



The MDMC Academy provides fleet maintainers with a one-of-a-kind opportunity for hands-on training alongside depot artisans. Students will rotate through various MDMC shops, including the production line, engine rebuild shop, transmission rebuild shop, hydraulic shop, and electrical shop. This rotation provides a comprehensive understanding of depot-level maintenance operations.



The inaugural class welcomed 11 participants, setting the foundation for future iterations and expansion of the program.



“My hope is that when they go back, they know who to call, they know who to email, they understand their resources and capabilities, and they pass that information along,” Hirsch said. “That way, others over time will have access to the resources they need. I’m hoping this course continues for years to come.”



Upon completion, all participants will receive an MDMC Academy certificate, recognizing their participation in this new training opportunity. More importantly, they’ll leave with the knowledge and insight to fully leverage MDMC and LOGCOM’s capabilities, ensuring they can maximize the support available to them in the fleet.