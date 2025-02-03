Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon moors in Juneau, Alaska [Image 4 of 5]

    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon moors in Juneau, Alaska

    JUNEAU, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Jake Thoenen, right, a member of Coast Guard Cutter Frederick Mann (WPC 1160) and Petty Officer 1st Class Lacy Miller, a member of Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon (WPC 1158), coordinate the mooring crew of the Witherspoon as they attach to a pier in Juneau, Alaska, Jan. 23, 2025. The Mann and the Witherspoon are two out of three Fast Response Cutters scheduled to commission in Alaska, 2025, in support missions in search and rescue, living marine resources, and maritime law enforcement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025
    Photo ID: 8856070
    VIRIN: 250123-G-CY518-1121
    Resolution: 4965x7448
    Size: 21.68 MB
    Location: JUNEAU, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon moors in Juneau, Alaska
    TAGS

    Alaska
    mooring
    Juneau
    Coast Guard
    Fast Response Cutter
    John Witherspoon

