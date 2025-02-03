Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon moors in Juneau, Alaska

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Ensign Jake Thoenen, right, a member of Coast Guard Cutter Frederick Mann (WPC 1160) and Petty Officer 1st Class Lacy Miller, a member of Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon (WPC 1158), coordinate the mooring crew of the Witherspoon as they attach to a pier in Juneau, Alaska, Jan. 23, 2025. The Mann and the Witherspoon are two out of three Fast Response Cutters scheduled to commission in Alaska, 2025, in support missions in search and rescue, living marine resources, and maritime law enforcement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)