U.S. Coast Guard Cutter STONE (WMSL 758) and its cutter boats prepare to sink a drug trafficking vessel posing a hazard to navigation, interdicted in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on January 28, 2025. STONE seized 1,726 kgs of cocaine and apprehended five suspected drug smugglers with the assistance of the Coast Guard’s Tactical Helicopter Interdiction Squadron and the Pacific Area Tactical Law Enforcement Team. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by CWO Brian Oakland)