U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Vitacca, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, (Left), gives a fist bump to Lt. Col. Ryan Teak, 34th EBS pilot, prior to a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 4, 2025. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of U.S. forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.04.2025 17:52
|Photo ID:
|8856062
|VIRIN:
|250203-F-DW056-1010
|Resolution:
|4466x3011
|Size:
|523.08 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.