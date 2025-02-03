Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.04.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Vitacca, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, (Left), gives a fist bump to Lt. Col. Ryan Teak, 34th EBS pilot, prior to a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 4, 2025. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of U.S. forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 17:52
    Photo ID: 8856062
    VIRIN: 250203-F-DW056-1010
    Resolution: 4466x3011
    Size: 523.08 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Alec Carlberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1
    B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1
    B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1
    B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1
    B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1
    B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1
    B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1
    B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    B-1B Lancer
    AFGSC
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download