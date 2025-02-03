B-1B Lancers assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct a training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Michael Vitacca, 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron pilot, (Left), gives a fist bump to Lt. Col. Ryan Teak, 34th EBS pilot, prior to a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 4, 2025. Bomber missions demonstrate the credibility of U.S. forces to address a complex and uncertain security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alec Carlberg)