U.S. Vice President JD Vance talks to a crowd at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, on Feb. 3, 2025. Youngstown Air Reserve Station was the VP's point of arrival during his visit to East Palestine, Ohio, to mark the second anniversary of the Norfolk Southern train derailment there. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Eric M. White)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2025 15:22
|Photo ID:
|8852916
|VIRIN:
|250203-F-PO120-1137
|Resolution:
|5731x3821
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP lands at YARS [Image 3 of 3], by Eric White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.