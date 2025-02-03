VP lands at YARS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Vice President JD Vance talks to a crowd at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, on Feb. 3, 2025. Youngstown Air Reserve Station was the VP's point of arrival during his visit to East Palestine, Ohio, to mark the second anniversary of the Norfolk Southern train derailment there. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Eric M. White)