    VP lands at YARS [Image 3 of 3]

    VP lands at YARS

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Eric White 

    910th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Vice President JD Vance talks to a crowd at Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, on Feb. 3, 2025. Youngstown Air Reserve Station was the VP's point of arrival during his visit to East Palestine, Ohio, to mark the second anniversary of the Norfolk Southern train derailment there. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Eric M. White)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 15:22
    Photo ID: 8852916
    VIRIN: 250203-F-PO120-1137
    Resolution: 5731x3821
    Size: 4.21 MB
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OHIO, US
