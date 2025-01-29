Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FES Safety Standdown [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FES Safety Standdown

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2024

    Photo by Paul Lara 

    Fort Belvoir Public Affairs

    Fort Belvoir Fire and Emergency Service (FES) was treated to a holiday lunch by Mrs. Amy Borman, deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Environment, Safety, and Occupational Health (ESOH), at Firestation 466, Dec. 18. Borman said Belvoir FES helped her better understand how Garrison firefighters operate, and now better understands their many challenges.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2024
    Date Posted: 02.03.2025 09:37
    Photo ID: 8852473
    VIRIN: 241218-A-BC318-1045
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 340.47 KB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FES Safety Standdown [Image 3 of 3], by Paul Lara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FES Safety Standdown
    FES Safety Standdown
    FES Safety Standown

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fort belvoir
    col stewart
    chief good
    SES borman
    mr lehane

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download