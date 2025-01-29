55th Wing performs at Red Flag 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A RC-135V/W Rivet Joint sits on the flightline at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada before Red Flag 25-1 Jan. 26, 2025. Airmen from the 343rd Reconnaissance Squadron, 97th intelligence squadron, and the Royal Air Force’s 51st Squadron took the time to familiarize themselves with one another to prepare for the upcoming missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Thornbury)