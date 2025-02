Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Corbin Singleton, left, and Petty Officer 2nd Class Lance Ide, boatswain’s mates at Station St. Inigoes, respond to the aircraft collision on the Potomac River, Washington, January 30, 2025. The Coast Guard responded to the incident with local, city, state and federal partners. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Bokum)