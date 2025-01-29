New Jersey congressional representatives attend send off ceremony for Jersey Devils

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mr. Donald Norcross, representative for New Jersey’s 1st congressional district, speaks during an Air Force Reserve Component Period Mobilization Ceremony at the 177th Fighter Wing Air National Guard Base, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, Feb. 2, 2025. Airmen from the 177th Fighter Wing are scheduled to mobilize in support of the Air Force reserve component period, a scheduled period of active duty in which Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve members deploy in support of a variety of Air Force missions throughout the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Relyea)