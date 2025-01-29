Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey congressional representatives attend send off ceremony for Jersey Devils [Image 4 of 4]

    EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Relyea 

    177th Fighter Wing - NJ Air National Guard

    Mr. Donald Norcross, representative for New Jersey’s 1st congressional district, speaks during an Air Force Reserve Component Period Mobilization Ceremony at the 177th Fighter Wing Air National Guard Base, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, Feb. 2, 2025. Airmen from the 177th Fighter Wing are scheduled to mobilize in support of the Air Force reserve component period, a scheduled period of active duty in which Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve members deploy in support of a variety of Air Force missions throughout the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Relyea)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.02.2025 16:14
    Photo ID: 8851773
    VIRIN: 250202-Z-SQ172-1055
    Resolution: 3951x2629
    Size: 7.07 MB
    Location: EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, US
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    National Guard
    177th Fighter Wing
    177FW

