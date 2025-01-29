Mr. Donald Norcross, representative for New Jersey’s 1st congressional district, speaks during an Air Force Reserve Component Period Mobilization Ceremony at the 177th Fighter Wing Air National Guard Base, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, Feb. 2, 2025. Airmen from the 177th Fighter Wing are scheduled to mobilize in support of the Air Force reserve component period, a scheduled period of active duty in which Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve members deploy in support of a variety of Air Force missions throughout the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Relyea)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2025 16:14
|Photo ID:
|8851773
|VIRIN:
|250202-Z-SQ172-1055
|Resolution:
|3951x2629
|Size:
|7.07 MB
|Location:
|EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New Jersey congressional representatives attend send off ceremony for Jersey Devils [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Andrew Relyea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.