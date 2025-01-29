USS William P. Lawrence conducts routine operations as part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 26, 2025) - Lt. Nafetalai Teaupa, the ship’s chaplain, right, baptizes Lt. j.g. Rachel Goldkamp aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) Jan. 26, 2025. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gavin Arnold-Hendershot)