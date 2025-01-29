Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Migration Operational Readiness Exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    Migration Operational Readiness Exercise

    MISSION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez 

    149th Fighter Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Members of the Texas Military Department, Department of Public Safety, and Border Patrol hold a migration operational readiness exercise (MORE) in Mission, Texas, Jan. 28, 2025. This show of force was meant to show solidarity between the state and federal government when it comes to border security. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 09:03
    Photo ID: 8850581
    VIRIN: 250128-Z-GK303-1246
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 5.71 MB
    Location: MISSION, TEXAS, US
    This work, Migration Operational Readiness Exercise [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Derek Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

