    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU Conduct Fast Rope [Image 2 of 11]

    USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU Conduct Fast Rope

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.30.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amy Mullins 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    250130-N-HJ896-1058 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 30, 2025) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare to fast-rope from a Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 Seahawk to the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 30. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy Cocoro Mullins)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2025
    Date Posted: 02.01.2025 05:37
    Photo ID: 8850472
    VIRIN: 250130-N-HJ896-1058
    Resolution: 5256x3504
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS America (LHA 6) and 31st MEU Conduct Fast Rope [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Amy Mullins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    Fast Rope
    flight deck
    seventh fleet
    USS America (LHA 6)

