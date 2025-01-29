Georgia Army National Guard unit supports southern border mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Soldier with the 877th Engineer Company, Georgia Army National Guard monitors an area along the southern border in Del Rio, Texas, in support of U.S. Border Patrol and U.S. Northern Command, Jan. 31, 2025. USNORTHCOM is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces. This initial deployment of 1,600 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to nearly 4,000 personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)