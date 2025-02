Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Hula Girl, a 65-foot commercial catamaran, sits aground on the north side of Honolua Bay in Maui Jan. 31, 2025. The four crew members aboard the catamaran safely disembarked the vessel after it ran aground during inclement weather. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Department of Land and Natural Resources)