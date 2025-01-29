UNREP w/ USNS Henry J. Kaiser | USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Connor Bradshaw takes a fuel sample aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) during an underway replenishment with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 27, 2025. Fitzgerald is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jesse Monford)