25th DSTB Conducts M4 Range at PTA

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct an M4A1 Carbine qualification during Operation PIKO, Jan. 27, 2025, at Pōhakuloa Training Area. Operation PIKO ensures the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade is capable of operating anywhere in the Indo-Pacific as part of the Joint Force, where ever and whenever the Division needs Sustainment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons)