    25th DSTB Conducts Ruck March at PTA [Image 18 of 20]

    25th DSTB Conducts Ruck March at PTA

    PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 25th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, conduct the Orion Ready Ruck March during Operation PIKO, Jan. 27, 2025, at Pōhakuloa Training Area. Operation PIKO ensures the 25th Division Sustainment Brigade is capable of operating anywhere in the Indo-Pacific as part of the Joint Force, where ever and whenever the Division needs Sustainment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jared Simmons)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 20:00
    Photo ID: 8847044
    VIRIN: 250127-A-PF227-9504
    Resolution: 4436x2957
    Size: 9.17 MB
    Location: PōHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HAWAII, US
    sustainment
    readiness
    lethality
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific

