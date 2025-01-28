Tripoli Prepares For INSURV

250129-N-RP000-1014
Airman Devin Esquivel, from Los Angeles, scrubs the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 29, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kristine Joy Nool)
01.29.2025
01.29.2025
|8846968
|250129-N-RP000-1014
|4299x6449
|2.51 MB
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|0
