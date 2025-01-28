Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tripoli Prepares For INSURV [Image 4 of 4]

    Tripoli Prepares For INSURV

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Seaman Kristinejoy Nool 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    250129-N-RP000-1014

    Airman Devin Esquivel, from Los Angeles, scrubs the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), Jan. 29, 2025. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kristine Joy Nool)

