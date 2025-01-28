Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Darin Proffitt, 6th Force Support Squadron official post manager, sorts mail at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 29, 2025. At MacDill Air Force Base, the mail distribution process is a critical operation supporting 36 agencies across three combatant commands, two of which are headquartered on the installation. The U.S. Postal Service receives and sorts incoming mail, while the official postal center provides final processing and dissemination of mission-related mail. Annually, over 130,000 pieces of mail are handled to ensure mission success. Compliance with USPS federal regulations and Air Force postal guidance, as outlined in the Military Postal Manual, is strictly maintained by Proffitt, the sole uniformed postal manager. He conducts annual inspections of all 36 distribution offices, ensuring proper appointment documentation and mail sanitation procedures are followed. With four years of experience at four postal assignments, Proffitt continues to uphold the integrity and efficiency of MacDill’s postal operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Cobin)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 16:31
    Photo ID: 8846844
    VIRIN: 250129-F-CC148-1002
    Resolution: 7301x4563
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Mail that moves the mission [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

