    Wheelchair Rugby Warrior Games 2024 [Image 12 of 12]

    Wheelchair Rugby Warrior Games 2024

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Melissa Bitter 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Team Air Force competitor SSgt (ret) Auston Duncan determined to get down the court during the Wheelchair Rugby competition of the 2024 Warrior Games.

    The Department of Defense Warrior Games is a Paralympic-style event used to showcase the power of adaptive sports as part of the recovery process for wounded, ill or injured service members. The US Olympic Committee hosted the Warrior Games from 2010 to 2014 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. DoD began hosting the games in 2015, with the US Marine Corps hosting that year at Quantico, Virginia.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Resiliency
    Warrior Games
    AFW2
    Wheelchair Rugby

