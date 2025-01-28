Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training for the WVARNG Best Warrior Competition 2025 [Image 9 of 9]

    Training for the WVARNG Best Warrior Competition 2025

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams 

    130th Airlift Wing

    West Virginia Army National Guard 1st Sgt.Christophor Vandergrift, 1092nd Engineer Battalion, addresses Best Warrior competitors prior to the start of the land navigation refresher training at Camp Dawson, in Kingwood, West Virginia, Jan. 28, 2025. The West Virginia Army National Guard is hosting its annual Best Warrior Competition in partnership with Qatar Armed Forces from February 2-5, 2025, at the National Service Academy in Doha, Qatar. This year’s competition is the first to be hosted jointly with a partner nation outside the continental United States, and the first time that partner nation’s military members have competed alongside U.S. service members. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Takara Williams)

