A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter is shown in Türkiye airspace, Jan. 28, 2025. Members assigned to 3rd Battalion, 227th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, conduct training flights, honing advanced aviation skills and tactical operations in a strategically vital region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 06:57
|Photo ID:
|8846141
|VIRIN:
|250129-F-TG928-1459
|Resolution:
|5842x3895
|Size:
|996.55 KB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army conducts aerial training out of Incirlik [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.