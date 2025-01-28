Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army conducts aerial training out of Incirlik [Image 16 of 16]

    Army conducts aerial training out of Incirlik

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris 

    39th Air Base Wing

    A U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter is shown in Türkiye airspace, Jan. 28, 2025. Members assigned to 3rd Battalion, 227th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, conduct training flights, honing advanced aviation skills and tactical operations in a strategically vital region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2025 06:57
    Photo ID: 8846141
    VIRIN: 250129-F-TG928-1459
    Resolution: 5842x3895
    Size: 996.55 KB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    Black Hawk
    Incirlik
    Army

