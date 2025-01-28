Chief Damage Controlman Spencer Schutte, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, conducts repair locker officer training to junior officers on the mess deck of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 27, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2025 00:13
|Photo ID:
|8846048
|VIRIN:
|250127-N-VM650-2041
|Resolution:
|5040x3360
|Size:
|950.53 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wayne E. Mayer Sailors Conduct Damage Control Training [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.