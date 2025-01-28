Wayne E. Mayer Sailors Conduct Damage Control Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Damage Controlman Spencer Schutte, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, conducts repair locker officer training to junior officers on the mess deck of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 27, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)