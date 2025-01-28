Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wayne E. Mayer Sailors Conduct Damage Control Training [Image 2 of 2]

    Wayne E. Mayer Sailors Conduct Damage Control Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    Chief Damage Controlman Spencer Schutte, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, conducts repair locker officer training to junior officers on the mess deck of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) in the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 27, 2025. Wayne E. Meyer is underway in U.S. 3rd Fleet conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

    Wayne E. Mayer Sailors Conduct Damage Control Training
