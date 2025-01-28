Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    192nd QM Co. takes part in southern border mission

    SANTA TERESA, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    National Guard Bureau

    U.S. Soldiers with the 192nd Quartermaster Company monitor an area along the southern border near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, in support of U.S. Northern Command, Jan. 28, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces. This initial deployment of 1,600 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to nearly 4,000 personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 23:38
    VIRIN: 250128-A-WU705-2588
    Location: SANTA TERESA, NEW MEXICO, US
    u.s. northern command
    DoDSWB25

