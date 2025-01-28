192nd QM Co. takes part in southern border mission

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the 192nd Quartermaster Company monitor an area along the southern border near Santa Teresa, New Mexico, in support of U.S. Northern Command, Jan. 28, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces. This initial deployment of 1,600 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to nearly 4,000 personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)