The crew of U.S. Coast Guard Cutter John Witherspoon (WPC 1158) moors to the pier at Base Ketchikan in Ketchikan, Alaska, Jan. 21, 2025. The crew was transiting to their homeport in Kodiak, Alaska, after the completion of the cutter's construction in Lockport, Louisiana. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Snell)