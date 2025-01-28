U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division participate in a fast rope course hosted by Special Training Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 15, 2025. EOTG trains deploying units in individual and collective tasks and evaluates their ability to conduct mission essential tasks to prepare those forces to support geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 19:03
|Photo ID:
|8845828
|VIRIN:
|250115-M-FG738-1710
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, US
This work, 1st MARDIV Marines conduct EOTG Fast Rope Course [Image 26 of 26], by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.