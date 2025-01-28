Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MARDIV Marines conduct EOTG Fast Rope Course [Image 26 of 26]

    1st MARDIV Marines conduct EOTG Fast Rope Course

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Division participate in a fast rope course hosted by Special Training Branch, Expeditionary Operations Training Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 15, 2025. EOTG trains deploying units in individual and collective tasks and evaluates their ability to conduct mission essential tasks to prepare those forces to support geographic combatant commanders. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brian Knowles)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 19:03
    Photo ID: 8845828
    VIRIN: 250115-M-FG738-1710
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st MARDIV Marines conduct EOTG Fast Rope Course [Image 26 of 26], by Cpl Brian Knowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Leadership
    USMC
    I MEF
    Warfighting
    EOTG

