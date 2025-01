Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Cutter Active and partnership agencies interdict a migrant vessel, approximately 20 miles off the coast of Point Loma, California, Jan. 27, 2025. The crew of Active, the Coast Guard Cutter Terrell Horne and U.S. Customs and Border Protection members worked together to interdict this illegal migrant operation, which had 21 individuals aboard. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)