Historical Diseases Book Talk

Dr. James Shaw, a recently retired academic orthopedic surgeon who served as associate professor and interim orthopedic chairman at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, professor of orthopedics at George Washington University, and attending surgeon and clinical professor at the Syracuse VA and SUNY Upstate Medical University, talks to audience members about his book, “Historical Diseases from a Modern Perspective,” after the Book Talk lecture series presentation on Jan. 12, 2025, at the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, Maryland.

(National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Kevin Sommer Giron.)