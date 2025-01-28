U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Danny Haimes, a member of the men's lacrosse team, poses during a promotional studio portrait for the upcoming season on Jan. 23, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colo. To achieve the light trail effect, a studio flash was used in combination with a long camera exposure. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2025 11:43
|Photo ID:
|8845211
|VIRIN:
|250123-F-XS730-1001
|Resolution:
|7218x4812
|Size:
|22.13 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Air Force Lacrosse Promo 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.