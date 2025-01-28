Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Lacrosse Promo 2025 [Image 2 of 2]

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2025

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Danny Haimes, a member of the men's lacrosse team, poses during a promotional studio portrait for the upcoming season on Jan. 23, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colo. To achieve the light trail effect, a studio flash was used in combination with a long camera exposure. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2025
    Date Posted: 01.28.2025 11:43
    Photo ID: 8845211
    VIRIN: 250123-F-XS730-1001
    Resolution: 7218x4812
    Size: 22.13 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Air Force Lacrosse Promo 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US
    Academy
    Air Force
    Lacrosse

