Air Force Lacrosse Promo 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Danny Haimes, a member of the men's lacrosse team, poses during a promotional studio portrait for the upcoming season on Jan. 23, 2025 in Colorado Springs, Colo. To achieve the light trail effect, a studio flash was used in combination with a long camera exposure. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)