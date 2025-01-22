Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    66th MP Co. arrives in Texas in support of southern border mission [Image 2 of 2]

    BIGGS ARMY AIRFIELD, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    DoD Southern Border 2025

    U.S. Soldiers with the 66th Military Police Company, based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.,, exit a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Biggs Army Airfield, El Paso, Texas, as they deploy to the southern border in support of U.S. Northern Command, Jan. 25, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces. This initial deployment of 1,500 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to nearly 4,000 personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.27.2025 18:13
    Photo ID: 8844268
    VIRIN: 250125-A-WU705-2445
    Resolution: 5976x3984
    Size: 23.7 MB
    Location: BIGGS ARMY AIRFIELD, TEXAS, US
    This work, 66th MP Co. arrives in Texas in support of southern border mission [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    u.s. northern command
    DoDSWB25

