66th MP Co. arrives in Texas in support of southern border mission

U.S. Soldiers with the 66th Military Police Company, based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.,, exit a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Biggs Army Airfield, El Paso, Texas, as they deploy to the southern border in support of U.S. Northern Command, Jan. 25, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security to augment U.S. Customs and Border Protection along the southern border with additional military forces. This initial deployment of 1,500 active-duty personnel brings the total military Title 10 forces along the border to nearly 4,000 personnel. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)